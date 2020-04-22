Body

Mrs. Sheryl Andrea “Sherry” Ray, age 57, of McCaysville, passed away on April 5, 2020 at her home. She was born on October 31, 1962 in Marietta, Georgia. She was a loving wife, mother, daughter, grandmother and friend. Sherry loved a variety of music and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She loved taking day trips with her late and loving husband, Robert Leon “Rob” Ray. Also preceding Sherry in death is her father Paul “Pappy” Wallace; daughter Clarissa Lynette Ray; ans brothers-in-law Ron and Randy Ray.

Survivors include her children and their spouses Amanda and Danny Banks of Temple, Georgia, Jason and Terri Ray of Plainfield, Ontario and Josh and Lindsey Hughes of Athens, Georgia; mother Bonnie Wallace of McCaysville; grandchildren Mia Banks, Ellie Mann, Jocelyn “Sidda” Banks, Kennedy Ray, McKinley Ray, Olive Capogreco, Lyndon Ray, Sophia Capogreco, Judd Ray, Rilan Hughes and Judah Paul Hughes; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Sunshine and Jeremy Davenport of Tunnel Hill, Georgia, Jeneva and Frankie Long of Dalton, Georgia, Juanita and George Harris of Ooltewah, Tennessee, Joyce Hogan of McCaysville, and Janet Shepherd of Jasper, Georgia; numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

Memorial services were conducted on Thursday, April 16, 2020 at 2 p.m. from the Mt. Moriah Baptist Church Cemetery with Min. Terry Stuart officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be made to the American Cancer Society online at cancer.org. Condolences may be sent to the family online at akinsfuneralhome.com. Akins Funeral Home of Blue Ridge, was in charge of the arrangements.