Sheila Queen

Sheila Louise Queen, age 76, of Epworth, passed away Thursday, December 3, 2020, at home.

She was born May 20, 1944, in Ducktown, to the late Glenn “Shorty” Stepp and Audrey Pauline Wimpey Stepp. Sheila loved spending time with family, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, canine companion, Lucky, and enjoyed camping. She was a born-again Christian, loved going to church and was a member of Zion Hill Baptist Church.

Sheila was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Judy Queen.

Survivors are her husband, Albert L. Queen, of Epworth; son, Sean Queen (Denise), of Morganton; daughter, Pam Robinson (Earl), of Chatsworth; grandchildren, Clay Hughes (Gracie) of Morganton, Jessica Hughes of Epworth, Nick Robinson (Lauren) of Stephenville, Texas, and Amber Parker (Daniel) of Chatsworth, Georgia; great-grandchildren, Leah Hughes, Maddie Bethune, Caleb Robinson, Emma Robinson, Alexander Robinson, Trinity Gillihan and Levi Gillihan; and brother, Rick Stepp (Teresa) of Loganville, Georgia.

Funeral services were conducted Saturday, December 5, 2020, at 1 p.m. from the Akins Funeral Home of Blue Ridge Chapel with the Rev. Harold Weeks officiating. Music was by Martha Kreis. Interment followed in the Copper Ridge Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers were Kris Queen, Keith Queen, Jeffrey Queen, Patrick Murray, Mike Queen and Clay Hughes. Honorary Pallbearer was Earl Robinson.

