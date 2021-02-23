Sheila Harper

Body

Sheila Suit Harper, age 53, of Copperhill, Tenneesee, passed away Tuesday, February 16, 2021, at her home.

She was born July 28, 1967, in Copperhill, to the late Floyd Suit and Reathel Wright Suit. Sheila was a member of Copperhill Church of God. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Denise Danner and father-in-law, Gene “Pete” Harper.

Sheila is survived by her husband, Larry Harper; son, Jake Harper (Natasha Young); daughter, Lindsey Harper-Owen (Andrew Owen); grandchildren, Kaden Harper, Spencer Jones-Owen, Thomas Jones-Owen, Isaac Jones-Owen, Bentley Owen, Josh Owen and Jazlynn Owen; brother, Scott (Susie) Suit; brother-in-law, Bobbie Danner; sister-in-law, Terry (Tom) Adams; mother-in-law, Joann Harper; nephews, Jeremy Danner and Joshua Suit; nieces, Laura Collis and Miranda Shields; and great-niece, Lacy Danner.

Memorial services were conducted Saturday, February 20, 2021, at 5 p.m. from the Akins Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Joey Buchanan officiating.

