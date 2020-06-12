Sharon Taylor

Body

Mrs. Sharon A. Taylor, age 66, of Turtletown, passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020, in Fannin Regional Hospital in Blue Ridge.

Mrs. Taylor was born in Ducktown, June 13, 1953, to the late Clarence Adams and Marie Hughes Adams. She worked as a seamstress and attended the Church of Jesus Christ in Grandview, Tennessee.

Mrs. Taylor is survived by her husband, Abe Taylor of Turtletown; son and daughter-in-law, Matthew and Bobby Joe Taylor of Carthage, Tennessee; daughter and son-in-law, Melinda and Josh Brown of Turtletown; brother and sister-in-law, Daniel and Dorothy Adams of Stansbury, Tennessee; grandchildren, Stephanie Dillon, Isabella Brown, Bailey Brown, Marlee Brown, Gabriel Brown, Levi Taylor and Haylee Kaufman; step-grandchildren, Candace Thaxton, Dylan Thaxton and Adrianna Cutway; several nieces and nephews and many other relatives and friends.

Funeral services were conducted Friday, June 5, 2020, at 2 p.m. from the Akins Funeral Home of Copperhill chapel with Min. Lawrence Waller and Min. Roy Trantham officiating. Music was by Doyle and Charlotte Letner and Carol Mills. Pallbearers were Tommy Taylor, Junior Taylor, Leroy Taylor, Josh Brown, Charles Elrod and Jonathan Branyon. Interment followed in the Maple Grove Church cemetery.

