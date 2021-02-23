Sara Williams

Body

Sara Davis Williams, age 81, of Suwanee, Georgia, passed away at her home Sunday, February 14, 2021.

Born September 28, 1939, in Cherokee County, Georgia, she was the daughter of Opal and Herman S. Davis. She grew up in Blue Ridge and graduated from West Fannin High School in 1957. She attended Georgia Baptist Nursing School and was in training at Georgia Baptist Hospital in Atlanta, Georgia, when she met and fell in love with one of her patients, Virgil Williams.

They were married 61 years and together, raised four children on their farm in Snellville, Georgia. Being Virgil’s wife was the highlight of her life. Together, they traveled, golfed, rode horses and just enjoyed each other’s company. She was an avid tennis player and loved all of the flowers in her garden. She was a member of Cross Pointe Church in Duluth, Georgia.

She is survived by her husband, Virgil R. Williams; sons and daughters-in-law, Virgil, Jr. and Patty Williams of Monroe, Georgia, Mike and De Anna Williams of Suwanee, Georgia, Brad and Paige Williams of Social Circle, Georgia; and son-in-law, David Bowling of Marietta, Georgia. Sara had one brother, Gary Davis, of Blue Ridge. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Mendy Williams Bowling; and daughter-in-law, Gina Williams.

She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren: Ashley Williams, Matthew Bowling, Macy Williams, Esther Williams, Bradley and Victoria Williams, Williams Bowling, Kelsey Cox and Kailey Boatright.

Funeral Services were held Friday, February 19, 2021, at 2 p.m. at First Baptist Church Snellville with Dr. James Merritt and Pastor Brian Boyles officiating. Due to COVID-19 concerns, the family did not hold visitation and the graveside service was private.

Byrd and Flanigan Crematory and Funeral Service of Lawrenceville, Georgia was in charge of the arrangements.