Sandra Rabin

Sandra Landrum Rabin, age 59, of Blue Ridge, passed away Friday, December 12, 2020.

She was born December 15, 1960, in Coral Gables, Florida. She was a loving grandmother. Sandra enjoyed reading, watching soap operas, and animals. She was a gifted writer and storyteller.

She is preceded in death by her mother, Carol Reynolds.

Sandra is survived by her spouse, Gustavo Masseri; children, Lindsey Scalfani, Hanna Rabin, William Maxwell Rabin, Katherine (Joseph) Nicolella, Samantha Masseri and Gina Masseri; brother, Michael Landrum; sisters, Karen Landrum and Tara Landrum; grandchildren, Annabella Rosano and Atticus Nicolella; aunt, Patrice Johnston; and uncle, Frank Johnston.

No services are planned at this time.

