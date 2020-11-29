Ruby Bledsoe

Body

Mrs. Ruby Louise Bledsoe, age 63, of Farner, passed away Thursday, November 19, 2020, at her home.

Ruby is survived by her husband of 47 years, Earl Lee Bledsoe; daughter and son-in-law, Lisa and Lucas Dockery; grandchildren, Jacob Whitlow, Sydney Dockery and Sawyer Dockery; brother, Roger Burger; and sister, Carolyn Dale.

Funeral services were conducted Saturday, November 21, 2020, from the Akins Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Jonathan Smith officiating.

Interment was in the Community Baptist Church Cemetery.

Akins Funeral Home of Copperhill was in charge of the arrangements.