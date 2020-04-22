Ruby Bennett

Body

Mrs. Ruby Lee Bennett, age 93, of Blue Ridge, went to be with her Lord on April 14, 2020. Mrs. Bennett was a native of Fannin County. She was preceded in death by her parents the Rev. Luther and Hattie Chastain Thomas; husband Samuel Bennett; sons Steve Bennett and Sammy Bennett; daughter-in-law Rena Bennett; sisters Grady Ray, Gertrude Whitlow, Cleo Johnson, Willa Nell Edwards; brothers Willard Thomas, Woodrow Thomas, and the Rev. J.D. Thomas. Mrs. Bennett was of the Baptist faith and had attended Barnes Chapel Baptist Church. She worked at Levi’s where she retired after 20 years of service. Mrs. Bennett loved being around people, dancing at the Senior Citizen Center and traveling.

Survivors include Mrs. Bennett’s daughter-in-law Florence Bennett of Hinesville, Georgia; granddaughter Leah Ensley and husband Brandon of Epworth; grandsons Jonathan Bennett and wife Faviola also of Hinesville, Michael Bennett and wife Jodi of Blairsville, Georgia; granddaughters Samantha Moore and husband Franklin of Virginia; great-grandchildren Hanah Green, Peyton Ensley, Megan Bennett, Jason Bennett, Maci Bennett, Lily Bennett, Casey Harris, Madelyn Harris, Brody Harris, all of whom she loved very much.

A family graveside service was conducted Friday, April 17, 2020 at 1 p.m. from the Copper Ridge Memory Gardens with the Rev. Harold Weeks officiating. Music was provided by Renee Watkins. Serving as pallbearers were Michael Bennett, Canyon Greenway, Albert Green and Steve Green.

The following people who have been very special to Mrs. Bennett was named as an honorary escort: All nurses and staff of United Hospice of Blue Ridge, all members of Barnes Chapel Baptist Church, staff of Pruitt Health Care of Blue Ridge which includes: Karen Ward, Mary Ann Carney, Shelby Ensley, Claudia Richardson, Kristin Cole, Melinda Brown, Jan Carney, Debbie Newman and Anna Mimms.

Also named as an honorary escort were the following family members: Bob and Sue Brock family, Carol Cook family, Ed and Faye Whitlow family, Red and Ola Nicholson family, Jim and June Bandy family, Doug and Carol Cook family, Sandy Collins Millard, Jennifer Spain and Claudette Early.

Because of current health concerns, a memorial service will be held at a later date for extended family and friends to celebrate her life. The family requests that floral contributions be delayed until the memorial service. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.akinsfuneralhome.com. Akins Funeral Home of Blue Ridge, was is in charge of the arrangements.