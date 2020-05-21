Roy Panter

Body

Roy Winston Panter Sr., 92, passed away Saturday, May 9, 2020. He was born March 20, 1928, to the late Arthur and Eula Panter.

After growing up in Morganton, Mr. Panter served two years on an aircraft carrier in the U.S. Navy before returning home, where he married and had two children.

Panter was elected as the Fannin County Clerk of Court, a position he held for 20 years. He was active in the Fannin County Republican Party and participated in veterans activities. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Blue Ridge, where he served as an usher for many years.

Survivors include his wife, Helen Panter; daughter, Angela (Eugene) Spiva; son, Roy Winston Panter Jr.; grandsons, Christopher (Ragen) and Jonathan (Jill) Spiva; granddaughters, Lona Panter, Kristin (Cody) Morris and Megan Panter; five great-grandchildren, Noah Scheuer, Hudson, Grant and Harper Spiva, and Braxton Russell, as well as his sister, Robbie Luedke, and brother, Donald Panter.

A private graveside service will be held Tuesday, May 12, at JP Chastain Memorial Park with the Rev. Claude Mathis officiating. Pallbearers include Eugene Spiva, Christopher Spiva, Jonathan Spiva, Noah Scheuer, Cody Morris and Brad Stimers.

Arrangements were entrusted to the Henry-Cochran Funeral Home of Blue Ridge.

You may send condolences to the family and sign the guest register at www.cochranfuneralhomes.com.