Body

Ronald “Ronnie” Dills, age 62, of Alvin, Texas passed away Thursday, March 4, 2021, in Houston, Texas.

Ronnie was born June 7, 1958, in Copperhill and was a resident of Alvin for 37 years. He was Christian by faith and worked for almost 40 years in the construction industry. He worked the last 30 plus years as part of the Listo Drywall family. He enjoyed his family, fishing, banana sandwiches, Hawaiian shirt Friday, Star Trek and “stirring the pot.”

He had taken up a new hobby and completed three cigar box guitars for family.

Ronnie was always there to lend a hand and stayed busy on projects, big or small, which he was happy to do to make life easier for family and friends. Ronnie was preceded in death by his son, Brandon Dills, and father, Jesse Dills.

Ronnie is survived by his wife, Debbie Dills; daughter, Lisi Rayburn, and her husband, Stacy; son, Nick Dills; mother, Anita Dills; sister, Angie Hughes and husband Johnny; brother, Donnie Dills; grandchildren, Braden and Myah Rayburn; and numerous other relatives and friends.

A visitation was held from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, March 7, 2021, at Scott Funeral Home. A graveside service was held at 10 a.m. Monday, March 8, 2021, at Confederate Cemetery in Alvin.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Scott Family, of 1421 East Highway, Alvin, Texas.