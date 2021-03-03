Roddy Turner

Body

Roddy D. “R.D.” Turner, age 77, of Blue Ridge, passed away Wednesday, February 17, 2021, in the Fannin Regional Hospital in Blue Ridge.

Mr. Turner was born December 20, 1943, in Culberson, North Carolina. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence Seth Turner and Vadie Mae Voyles Turner; and a brother, John Walton “Bill” Turner.

Mr. Turner was a member of Blue Ridge First Baptist Church and Ocoee Lodge #201 F&AM. He was an avid Braves fan, and Roddy also enjoyed Georgia Bulldogs games, especially the Bulldog-Volunteer competition. He took pride in his law enforcement and Department of Corrections work, being a foster parent and youth baseball coach, playing wiffle ball, making homemade ice cream with his grandkids, listening to country music and spending time with his wife, Fran.

He is survived by his wife, Fran of the home; son, Marvin Turner of Blue Ridge; daughter, Sally Walden of Cleveland, Tennessee; brother, Don G. Turner of Morganton; grandchildren, Chad Walden Jr., of McCaysville, Kameilia Landry of Chattanooga, Tennessee, and Jamison Walden of Cleveland; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Funeral services were conducted Monday, February 22, 2021, at 2 p.m. from the Akins of Blue Ridge Chapel with Rev. William Faucett, Rev. Gary Patterson and Brother Andrew Godsey officiating. Music was by Denise Shinpaugh.

Pallbearers were Jason Norton, Eric Starke, Tonja Ingle, Mitchell Hughes, David Mathis, Chad Walden Jr., Gene Godsey, Rob Cruze, Chad Ray, Ryan Turner and Chase Turner. Honorary pallbearers were Jimmy Ray, David Ralston, Bill Jones, Danny Carroll and local law enforcement and correction coworkers who worked with Roddy. Masonic Rites were provided by Ocoee Lodge #201 F&AM, and last call was be provided by the Fannin County Sheriff’s Department.

Interment followed in Copper Ridge Memory Gardens. Donations may be made to Fannin County Recreation Department for Youth Baseball or Fannin County Foster Parents Association.

Akins Funeral Home of Blue Ridge was in charge of arrangements.