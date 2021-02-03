Robert Head

Body

Robert Houston Head, age 65, of San Antonio, Texas, formerly of Blue Ridge, passed away Monday, January 18, 2021, in San Antonio.

Mr. Head was born October 17, 1955, in Detroit, Michigan. He retired as Sergeant First Class from the United States Army after 27 years of service. He also worked for Fannin County Sheriff’s Department as an investigator, for the State of Georgia as a state trooper and for CSX Railroad in Etowah, Tennessee. Most recently, Mr. Head was owner/operator of Houston’s Green Mater Food Truck Service. He was preceded in death by his father, Houston Head.

He is survived by his wife of 16 years, Maria Nancy Head of San Antonio; children, Linda Gail Lance of Morganton, Christal (Vincent) Davis of Mineral Bluff, Alexander (Samantha) Navarro, III of Seattle, Washington, Veronica Navarro of Lincoln, Nebraska, Matthew Navarro of San Antonio and Daniel (Jennifer) Navarro of San Antonio; mother, Bernita Taylor of Jacksonville, Florida; brother, Billy (Poncheita) of Chatsworth, Georgia; sister, LaVada Anderson of Jacksonville; grandchildren, Austin Lance, Willie (Suzie) Davis, Sr., Logan Davis, Jackson Davis, Courtney Davis, Carder Lance, Angelina Navarro, Lee Larrbee, Aliyah Larrbee, Tomas Navarro, Mariana Navarro, Anahli Navarro and Daniel James Navarro, Jr.; one great grandchild, Willie Vincent Davis, Jr; step-father and step-mother, Troy and Debbie Brown; and step-sister, Melissa Martin.

Funeral services were conducted Thursday, January 28, 2021, at 11 a.m. from the Akins Chapel with Rev. Willie Davis Sr., and Rev. Jerry Garren officiating. Music was by Krystie Daves. Pallbearers were Austin Kevin Lance, Logan Davis, Jackson Davis, Carder Lance, Brandon Brown, Daniel James Navarro and Daniel James Navarro Jr. Honorary pallbearers were Adam Pierce, Lee Larrbee, Jesus Gonzalez, Jimmy Gee and Paul Herrera.

Interment followed in New Prospect Church Cemetery with Billy Brown officiating. Military honors were provided by North Georgia Honor Guard.

For those desiring, donations in memory of Mr. Head may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project at www.woundedwarriorproject.org.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.akinsfuneralhome.com.

Akins Funeral Home of Blue Ridge was in charge of arrangements.