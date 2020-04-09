Body

Mr. Robert Leon “Rob” Ray, age 61, of McCaysville, passed away on March 31, 2020 at his home. Born in Wyandotte, Michigan, he was the son of the late Boon Robert and Helen Lucille Cross Ray.

Rob was a devoted member of the Fannin County Wrecker Service for many years and later retired from Inner Dimensions as a shift manager. He was of the Church of Christ faith.

Rob was a fun loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend to many.

He was also preceded in death by his daughter Clarissa Lynette Ray, brothers Ron and Randy Ray; and father-in-law Paul “Pappy” Wallace.

Survivors include his loving wife of 15 years, Sherry Ray of the home; children Amanda (Danny) Banks of Temple, Georgia, Jason (Terri) of Plainfield, Ontario, Josh (Lindsey) of Athens, Georgia, Bandit Bocephus Lee Ray, “Little” Sofie and Little Man; grandchildren Mia Banks, Ellie Mann, Jocelyn “Sidda” Banks, Kennedy Ray, McKinley Ray, Olive Capogreco, Lyndon Ray, Sophia Capogreco, Judd Ray, Rilan Hughes and Judah Paul Hughes; sisters and brothers-in-law, Sunshine (Jeremy) Davenport of Tunnel Hill, Georgia, Jeneva (Frankie) Long of Dalton, Georgia, Juanita (George) Harris of Ooltewah, Tennessee, Joyce Hogan of McCaysville and Janet Shepherd of Jasper, Georgia; mother-in-law Bonnie Wallace of McCaysville, and many dearly loved nieces and nephews.