Ricky Deal

Body

Ricky David Deal, age 60, of Turtletown, passed away Saturday, March 13, 2021.

Ricky was born April 1, 1960, in Copperhill, to the late David Deal and Florence Spurling Deal. He enjoyed singing and playing guitar, riding through the mountains, Nascar racing and muscle cars. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Debra Deal.

Ricky is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Lauren and Josh Patterson; sisters and their husbands, Sandra and Michael Comtois, Treva and Brad Hyatt, Jill and Billy Nix and Stacey and Derrick Payne; and, grandchildren, Alessa Patterson, Delaney Patterson and Quinton Patterson.

Funeral services were conducted Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at 4 p.m. from the Akins Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Jonathan Smith officiating. Music was provided by the Maple Grove Youth Choir.

Interment followed in the Turtletown Baptist Church Cemetery. The gentleman that served as pallbearers were Andrew Hyatt, Adam Hyatt, Zachary Payne, Eli Payne, Jud Nix, Josh Patterson and Rodney Ross. Honorary pallbearers were Glen Spurling, Michael Comtois, Brad Hyatt, Billy Nix, Derrick Payne, J.D. Price and Rassie Cheek.

The family received friends at the funeral home the Tuesday prior to the service between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.akinsfuneralhome.com.

Akins Funeral Home of Copperhill was in charge of the arrangements.