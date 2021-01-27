Rev. Edd O’Neal

Body

The Rev. Warren Edd O’Neal, age 78, of Epworth, passed away Wednesday, January 20, 2021, at his home.

He was born March 29, 1942, in Copperhill, to the late Robert Simon O’Neal and Bonnie Lou Tankersley O’Neal. Edd was a member of Macedonia Baptist Church, where he served as the pastor for 36 years.

Edd is survived by his wife, Joan Towl O’Neal; sons and daughters-in-law, Eddie and Becky O’Neal of Epworth, Terry O’Neal of Taft, Tennessee and Joey and Lori O’Neal of Blue Ridge; grandchildren, Logan Dean, Noah O’Neal, Brandon O’Neal, Micah O’Neal, Hunter O’Neal, Isaac O’Neal, Reigan O’Neal and Nate O’Neal; great-grandchildren, Lennon Dean and Mac Dean; brothers and sisters-in-law, the Rev. Melvin and Jo Ann O’Neal, Newell and Yvonne O’Neal and Ronnie and Margaret O’Neal; and sister, Charlene Mitchell.

Funeral services were conducted Saturday, January 23, 2021, at 2 p.m from the Macedonia Baptist Church with the Rev. Kenny Hagin and the Rev. Brondy Davis officiating. Music was provided by Taylor Richmond, Logan Dean, Tommasina McHan, Alexis O’Neal and Becky O’Neal.

Interment followed in the Mobile Baptist Church cemetery. Pallbearers were Noah O’Neal, Isaac O’Neal, Hunter O’Neal, Micah O’Neal, Brandon O’Neal and Nick Dean. Honorary pallbearers were Scott Deal, Barron Deal, Chris O’Neal, Kenny O’Neal, Nate O’Neal, Kevin O’Neal, Derrick Payne, Hoyt Payne, Danny Ensley, Jeremy Locke, Wesley Payne and John McClure.

Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.akinsfuneralhome.com.

Akins Funeral Home of Blue Ridge was in charge of the arrangements.