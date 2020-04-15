Body

Regina Norwood, age 100, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 10, 2020 at her daughter’s home in Mineral Bluff.

She was born in Lawrence, Massachusetts. She graduated from Lawrence High School’s class of 1938. She worked many years at Nabisco and retired in 1981. She was a crochet and knitting fanatic and loved camping.

She was preceded in death by husbands M. George Norwood Sr., and Joseph P. McEvoy Jr.; sister Genevieve Gradzewicz; and brother Louis Zagula.

Regina is survived by her daughter Katie and son-in-law Michael LaMarre; nephew attorney Andrew and Peg Gradzewicz of Methuen, Massachusetts, step-granddaughter Heather Norwood-Cole and former brother-in-law James A. McEvoy of North Andover, Massachusetts; several nieces and nephews and her loyal pet “therapy” dogs Rattler and Ellie.

A private interment will be at a later date. The family would like to express many thanks to all her caregivers through Pruitt Health Hospice. Donations in Regina’s memory can be made to Humane Society of Blue Ridge, P.O. Box 2126, Blue Ridge, GA 30513. Akins Funeral Home of Blue Ridge was in charge of the arrangements.