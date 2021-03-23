Randy Pruett

Body

Raymond “Randy” Randolph Pruett, age 79, passed away March 12, 2021, in Winter Haven, Florida.

He was born in Blue Field, Virginia, June 2, 1942. He was retired from the United States Army and served in Vietnam. He also worked as a mechanic. He enjoyed fishing, boating and camping. He was a jack of all trades and could fix anything.

He was proceeded in death by his parents, Raymond Charles Pruett and Thelma Lois Thompson Pruett, and his brother, David Lee Pruett.

He is survived by his wife Collene Pruett of Winter Haven, Florida. He is also survived by his daughters and sons-in-law, Theresa and Mike Newton, and Donna and Jeremy Wright; son and daughter-in-law, Raymond and Christina Pruett; grandchildren, James Newton, Hannah Thompson, Stephanie Lawler, Jack Pruett, Bryson Wright and Logan Wright; great-grandchildren William Stroup, Ava Lawler and Emma Lawler; sister, Gail Holbrook of Lavonia, Georgia; brother, Gary Pruett of Blue Ridge; and many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.