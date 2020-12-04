Ramona Underwood

Body

Ramona Louise Underwood, age 81, of Ocala, Florida, formerly of Canton, Georgia, passed away Friday November 20, 2020, at Estelle’s House (Hospice).

She was born July 14, 1939, in Ducktown, to the late Floyd Nicholson and Blanch Kimsey Nicholson.

She was preceded in death by her brothers, Don and Robert Nicholson; sisters, Sue Green and Kay Rymer; daughters, Thressa and Tracey Underwood; and son, Ethridge Underwood Jr.

She is survived by her daughter, Tammy Hulsey (Richard); nieces, Tara (George) Bain of Ocala, and Jesse Prince of Dayton, Tennessee; and nephew, Kevin Petrizzo.

Graveside services were held Saturday, November 28, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Concord Baptist Church cemetery in Morganton, with the Rev. Eric Davenport officiating.

Condolences may be sent to Tammy at www.akinsfuneralhome.com.

Akins Funeral of Blue Ridge was in charge of the arrangements.