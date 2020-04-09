Ralph Morris

Body

Ralph Adolphus Morris, age 94, of Smyrna, Georgia went home to be with the Lord on Friday, March 27, 2020, in Blue Ridge, Georgia. He was born in Warrenton, Georgia April 6, 1925, to Theo Morris and Louise Askew Morris. He was drafted into the Navy at 18 and served again during the Korean War. He won many trophies for sales with Mac Tools before starting his own company known as Morris Tools where he enjoyed many good years working for himself and made many good friends working into his 80s.

Ralph was a great neighbor and friend and he never missed a month making contributions to veterans and rarely missed church. He currently attended Sharon Baptist Church in Smyrna, Georgia.

Some of Ralph’s favorite sayings were, “I’ll give that some thought,” and “Praise the Lord.”

He loved to travel and was able to take the trip of his dreams down the Amazon.

He loved to be around water and at his place on Lake Oconee. He loved to lay in his hammock by the water and watch the eagles bathe.

One Sunday afternoon, Ralph and another young sailor were walking down Peachtree Street when they saw two lovely ladies and introduced themselves. One was Myrtle Hyatt, who in a couple of years would become his wife. After many years together, she proceeded him in death in 2006.

In addition to his wife and his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister Frances Morris (Bill) Hartman; brothers Alvin Morris, Everett (Vaneta) Morris and Charles (Jempsie) Morris.

He is survived by one brother Emory (Shirley) Morris of Eatonton, Georgia; two sisters Lucille Morris (Bob) Black of McDonough, Georgia and Margaret Morris (Ed) Shaw of Avondale; sisters-in-law Dorothy Morris of Eatonton, Georgia; Geneva Hyatt of Mineral Bluff, and Jeanette Hyatt (Jim) McDaris of Smyrna, Georgia; and many Morris and Hyatt nieces and nephews, all who had great love and respect for him.

Of all Ralph’s expressions, his nephew Chance loved this one most. Today when Ralph got his first glimpse of his Heavenly home he may well have shouted “Oh! Boy!”

Due to extreme health risks, there will be a private graveside service conducted by Ralph’s nephew, the Rev Charles Morris of McDonough, Georgia.

Arrangements entrusted to the Henry-Cochran Funeral Home of Blue Ridge, Georgia. You may send condolences to the family and sign the guest register at www.cochranfuneralhomes.com.