Rachel Tilson

Rachel Jane Tilson, age 59 of Mineral Bluff, passed away November 15, 2020, at her home.

Mrs. Tilson was born October 7, 1961, in Jasper, Georgia, to the late Hasin Lawrence Stanley and the late Mabel Stanley.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Lewis Tilson; sister, Joyce Messer; and brother, Buster Stanley.

Rachel enjoyed cooking and her flowers, loved riding through the Smokey Mountains, and enjoyed yard sales and flea markets. She will be dearly missed by her entire family.

Survivors includeher spouse, Harley Bell; son, Lewis (Tiffany) Tilson, Jr.; daughters, Lola Mae Tilson and Florence Bell; step-daughter, Linda (Jimmy) Jones; step-sons, Lynn Bell and Junior (Joann) Bell; grandchildren, Travis Starnes, Cheyanne Tilson, and Dylan Lucas Carver; and her beloved dog, Sweetheart.

Funeral services were held Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the Henry-Cochran Funeral Home with the Rev. Denny Hawkins officiating. Music was provided by David Anderson. Interment followed in New Liberty Cemetery. Pallbearers included Lewis Tilson Jr., Travis Starnes, Jimmy Jones, Junior Bell, Chad Kimbral and Jimmy “Cooter” Jones.

The family received friends at the Henry-Cochran Funeral Home of Blue Ridge, Tuesday, November 17, 2020, from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m.

Arrangements were entrusted to the Henry-Cochran Funeral Home of Blue Ridge.

