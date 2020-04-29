Body

Herman Quinton Davenport, age 87, of Morganton, passed away Monday, April 20, 2020, at his home. Mr. Davenport was born September 25, 1932, in Morganton, to the late Herman Davenport and the late Elsie Bryan Davenport. He was a member of Maple Grove Baptist Church and was a lifelong resident of Morganton. Quinton worked for over 60 years operating a service station in Morganton from 1957 to 1977. In 1977, he bought the station and continued to operate it until his retirement. He enjoyed working with cattle and gardening. Quinton was known by many people as a faithful friend and always willing to help those in need. He was preceded in death by his father, Herman Davenport, and mother, Elsie Bryan Davenport, and brother, Cline Davenport.

Survivors include his long-time companion, Ruth Ann Campbell; brother, John William (Thelma) Davenport; nephews, Alex Davenport, Tony Davenport, Mike Davenport, Keith Davenport; and niece, Kristi Coltrane.

Graveside services were held Thursday, April 23, 2020, at 3:30 p.m. at the Maple Grove Baptist Church cemetery with the Rev. Jim Holsonback officiating. Interment followed in the cemetery. Pallbearers included Alex Davenport, Mike Davenport, Keith Davenport, Joshua Coltrane, Connor Coltrane, Evan Coltrane and Adam Davenport.

Arrangements werre entrusted to the Henry-Cochran Funeral Home of Blue Ridge. You may send condolences to the family and sign the guest register at www.cochranfuneralhomes.com.