Pamela Beach

Pamela Reneé Beach, age 59, of Blue Ridge, passed away Saturday, January 23, 2021, at her home.

She was born August 23, 1961, in Copperhill, to Wilburn Jones and Martha Payne Jones.

Pam was a member of Damascus Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her father, Wilburn Jones; brothers, Kenny Jones and Eddie Jones; granddaughter, Georgia Reeves Beach; and great-granddaughter, Oakley Lauren Graham.

Survivors are her husband of 41 years, Randy Beach; children and their spouses, April and Rev. Jeremy Hedden and Michael and Taylor Beach; mother, Martha Jones; grandchildren, Caylie Hedden (Benjamin) Graham, Kenslie Hedden, Raegan Hedden, Ethan Hedden, Channing Beach, Brintlie Beach, Zackery Beach, Madden Beach, Jerzee Beach, Kimber Beach and Tate Beach; and great-grandson, Tanner Graham.

Funeral services were conducted Tuesday, January 26, 2021, from Damascus Baptist Church with Rev. Jeremy Hedden officiating. Music was provided by Caylie Hedden Graham, Kenslie Hedden, April Hedden and Paula Culver.

Interment followed in the church cemetery. Pallbearers were Eric Guthrie, Rodney Padgett, Ricky Beach, Tucker Guthrie, Kyle Sosebee, Marion Simonds, Ben Graham and Eric Beach. Honorary pallbearers were David Herring, David Grindstaff, Ethan Hedden, Zackery Beach, Casey Jones and Steve Bolling.

In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated.

Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.akinsfuneralhome.com.

Akins Funeral Home of Blue Ridge was charge of the arrangements.