Orlin Bell

Orlin Lawrence Bell, age 85, of Blue Ridge, passed away on Monday, December 7, 2020, at his home.

Orlin is survived by his wife of 64 years, Gladys Mae Jones Bell, of the home; daughter and son-in-law, Kathy and Tony Henson of Epworth; brothers, Harley Bell of Blue Ridge and Junior Bell of Gary, IN; grandchildren, Korey Kolberg, Samantha Henson, and Ryan Henson; and great-grandchildren, Izzy Kolberg, Orin Kolberg, Zelda Kolberg, Liam Henson and Aidan Henson.

Graveside services were conducted Wednesday, December 9, 2020, from the Colwell Baptist Church cemetery with the Rev. Delmar Davenport officiating.

