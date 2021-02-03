Nancy Blais

Body

Nancy P. Blais, age 58, of Blue Ridge, passed away Saturday, January 16, 2021, at Fannin Regional Hospital.

Mrs. Blais was born July 24, 1962, in Florida to the late John Kenneth and Marjorie Parrish, Sr.

Nancy and her husband, Paul, had made Fannin County their home for the past 16 years and attended St. Luke’s Episcopal Church. She was a former personal trainer and massage therapist. Nancy enjoyed horseback riding, boating and volunteering at the thrift store.

Survivors include her husband, Dr. Paul Blais; son, Christopher Barra; daughters, Kimberly (Chad) Chute and Eva Blais; son, Nelson Blais; and brother, John Kenneth (Kelly) Parrish, Jr.

Arrangements were entrusted to the Henry-Cochran Funeral Home of Blue Ridge. You may send condolences to the family and sign the guest register at www.cochranfuneralhomes.com.