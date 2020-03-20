Mike Estes

Body

Roy Michael Estes “Mike,” born September 22, 1953, passed away Thursday, March 12, 2020.

He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. He will be remembered by all who knew him as a man of faith, great integrity, humor and kindness. He loved his family, job, and God and he valued family and God above all. He was known as Papa to his grandchildren who he adored and enjoyed spending time with and making memories.

He is survived by his wife, Denise Buice Estes; father-in-law, Maron Buice; daughter, Angie Estes Barrett; step-daughter, Britni (Jason) Abercrombie; step-son, Brett Humphrey; sisters, Linda (Steve) Green and Sue (Richard) Tillery; brothers, Bill (Barbara) Estes, James (Sabrina) Estes and Walter (Robin) Estes; and many loved nieces, nephews, in-laws and friends also survive.

His spirit lives on in the hearts of those who love him and will miss him forever. Gone from our arms but forever in our hearts.