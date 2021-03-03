Michael Hurst

Body

Michael Guinn Hurst, 68, resident of Suwanee, Georgia, passed away Friday, February 19, 2021. Michael was born in Fannin County January 19, 1953, to Fred Hurst of Ducktown and Maxine Mull Hurst of Blue Ridge.

Michael is survived by his loving wife of 29 years, Carol A. Hurst; step-children, Molly Moore and husband Billy and Daren Painter; bonus daughter, Wendy Reeling and her husband Scott; grandchildren, Caleb Moore, Sarah Beth Moore, Hunter and Ryan Reeling; sister, Freda Hurst; niece, Amanda Shilling and husband Brad; nephew, Steven Stoll and wife Kelle; nephew, Alan Stoll; great-nieces, Fiona Stoll, Hadley Shilling, Maddy Stoll, Emily Wade and Megan Wade. In addition to these family members, Michael is also survived by his baseball family and the countless men he coached and mentored over the years.

Michael graduated from Cross Keys High School, and then played baseball collegiately at Mercer University-Atlanta, where he was a NAIA All-Region Selection. After a stint as a high school coach in Maryland, he returned to his native state in 1990 as an assistant coach for Dekalb College. He then joined the Georgia State University baseball staff as assistant coach in 1992 and was elevated to Head Coach in 1994.

He served as assistant competition manager and field of play coordinator for baseball in the 1996 Olympic Games. He concluded his collegiate coaching career at Georgia State in 2006.

He was inducted into the Georgia State Athletics Hall of Fame in 2016, two years after being inducted into the Georgia Dugout Club Hall of Fame Class of 2014.

Michael’s love for baseball started when he was just six years old while playing for Clairmont Little League. He was on the baseball field in some capacity until the last year of his life.

He loved the Tennessee Volunteers with a great passion and could talk about them with as much knowledge as he did baseball. His dad instilled in him the love of the Vols, bluegrass and country music and all sports, especially baseball. Together, his parents taught him to love the Lord and the importance of family.

There is so much to say about a man who lived life to the fullest. His zest for life continued, even while bravely fighting cancer for the past 20 years. Off the baseball field, he enjoyed spending time with his family. He loved being outside, visiting the beach and mountains and especially, doing the two-step with Carol in their living room. He told great stories, most of which were based on his many adventures in life. He never met a stranger, and he touched the lives of so many. He was loved and adored equally by his family and baseball community. He gave back to the sport that inspired his life and continues to inspire future generations. Words can’t even express how deeply he will be missed.

Memorial information to follow at a later date. Go Vols!