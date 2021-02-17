Melinda Groves

Body

Mrs. Melinda Jones Groves, age 48, of Hickory Trail, Blairsville, passed away peacefully Thursday February 11, 2021, in the Northeast Georgia Medical Center of Gainesville following an extended illness.

Melinda was born October 14, 1972, in Union County and was the daughter of the late Terry N. Jones and Alicia Brown.

Melinda had a beautiful smile and aura about her that would brighten up any room. She always put others before herself, no matter the situation. Melinda never met a stranger throughout her life and had the most infectious laugh you have ever heard. She dearly loved all of her family and friends, especially her dog, Zoey, who was like a child.

Melinda proudly worked as a nurse for Fannin Regional Hospital for a span of seven years as well as Union General Hospital for 13 years. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Brannon Jones; maternal grandmother and step-grandfather, Ralph and Claudett Sparks; and paternal grandparents, Ervin and Joyce Jones.

Survivors include her loving husband, Darren “Whitey” Groves of Blairsville; two sons, Dawson Ray Groves and Drake Curtis Groves of Blairsville; step-sister and her husband, Amy and Chad Rich of Blairsville; sister-in-law, Leslie Jones of Blairsville; two nephews, Bubba and Luther Jones; and one great-nephew, Brannon Jones II.

Funeral services were held Sunday, February 14, 2021, at 2 p.m. from the Liberty Baptist Church with the Reverends Gary Rogers, Scott Jarrard and Billy Jones officiating. Special music was presented by Angie Kelley and Susan Murphy.

Interment followed in the Jones Family Cemetery. Pallbearers were Jay Stubblefield, Keith Jones, Eddie Davis, Shannon Kelley, Bubba Jones and Luther Jones. Honorary pallbearers were Amy Rich, Stephanie Stubblefield, Leila Nicholson, Cheli Collins, Jeff Nicholson, Brittany Kelley and Mark Collins.

The family met with friends Saturday evening from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family requested that donations be made to the Children’s College Fund in Melinda’s memory.

Mountain View Funeral Home of Blairsville was in charge of the arrangements. To sign the family guest book and send condolences, visit www.mountainviewfuneralhome.com.