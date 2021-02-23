Body

Maryanne Henry, age 63, of Mineral Bluff, passed away Friday, February 5, 2021. Ms. Henry was born September 2, 1957, in Albany, Georgia, to the late James Paul Henry and Louise Pickelsimer Henry.

Maryanne attended the House of Prayer in Blairsville and worked for many years as a travel agent. During that time, she was able to pursue her hobby of travel. In later years, Maryanne’s passion was working with the Blue Ridge Humane Society, where she loved and enjoyed caring for animals. She was preceded in death by her father, J. P. Henry.

Survivors include her mother, Louise Henry; brothers, James Henry and Richard (Lynne) Henry; nieces and nephews, Jamie (Logan) Parker, Julie (Jason) Thompson, Jennifer, Elizabeth and Caleb Henry; great-niece Marie Townson; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

A Celebration of her Life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial contributions are made to the Humane Society of Blue Ridge.

To send condolences to the family and sign the guest register, visit www.cochranfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements were entrusted to the Henry-Cochran Funeral Home of Blue Ridge.