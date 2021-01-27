Mary Davis

Body

Mary F. Greer Davis, 67, of Chatsworth, Georgia, passed away at Floyd Medical Center January 21, 2021.

She was born June 6, 1953, in Ellijay, Georgia.

Mary is preceded in death by her parents, Floyd and Maudie (Farmer) Greer; daughter, Lisa Crump; son, Edward Moore; brothers, James, Tom and Don Greer; sister, Robbie Greer; and ex-husband, Ray Moore.

Survivors are her loving husband of 21 years, James “Bubba” Davis, of Chatsworth; daughter and son-in-law, Sissy and Jason Waters of Chatsworth; grandchildren, Brianna Waters Jordon Moore, Michael Waters, Marilynn Waters, Hillary and Jake Huggins, Andrew Davis and Emily Moore; great-grandchildren, Junior, Jordon, Peyton, Kynnadi, Rhaden and Rowan; brother and sister-in-law Bill and Helen Greer; two dear friends; and Janet Little and Henrietta Harrington.

Mrs. Davis was cremated and a memorial service will be at a later date.

Arrangements were made with integrity by Shawn Chapman Funeral Home, Crematory and Monuments of Chatsworth http://www.shawnchapmanfh.com/.