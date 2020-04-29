Mary Burrell

Body

Mary Katherine Stewart-Burrell, age 77, of Powder Springs, Georgia, passed away April 21, 2020 in Powder Springs. She was born in Blue Ridge, to the late Emory Stewart and Mary Bradburn Stewart. Katherine was a member of the Temple Baptist Church in Powder Springs, Georgia. Katherine was preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Charles Stewart and Harold Stewart.

Survivors include her daughters, Lisa Burrell and Kathy Burrell; sisters, Sue Whitener, Brenda Jones and Judy Fowler; brother, Emory Stewart; and grandson, Matthew Wilson.

Private graveside Services were held at the Chastain Memorial Park Cemetery in Blue Ridge. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.akinsfuneralhome.com. Akins Funeral Home of Blue Ridge, was in charge of the arrangements.