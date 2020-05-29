Body

Mary Alice Finfrock went to be with her Lord and Savior Sunday, May 17, 2020.

Born December 10, 1930, in Deerfield Beach, Florida, Mary Alice attended Purdue University, where she met and married Martin Frank Finfrock.

She and Frank moved throughout his career with stops from Oklahoma to Copperhill, Tennessee, where they raised their children. After his retirement, they moved to Boca Raton, Florida, where they were very active in their local church, and Mission to the World Ministry.

Mary Alice was a most gracious, kind, and merciful woman. She was a woman of deep faith and a welcoming hostess to all who entered her home. She loved her family and considered herself blessed to have nine grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. She instilled in them a love of the beach, card playing, and family time! She was modest and quiet but a huge influencer. Her hugs and wisdom will be missed.

Above all, her greatest legacy rests in three generations of family members who have now come to faith in Jesus as Savior.

Mary Alice was preceded in death by Frank, her husband of almost 70 years.

She is survived by her children, Laura Chambers of Beaumont, Texas; Frank (and Rhonda) Finfrock of Memphis, Tennessee; Becky (and Marty) Godfrey of Powder Springs, Georgia. Grandchildren include Jon (and Candice) Chambers of College Station, Texas; Andrew Chambers of Austin, Texas; Marc (and Lauren) Chambers of Houston, Texas; Joshua (and Michele) Finfrock of Anaheim, California; Sarah (and Zack) Brumfield of Memphis, Tennessee; David (and Jessica) Finfrock of Memphis, Tennessee; Matthew (and Laura) Godfrey of Kennesaw, Georgia; Christopher Godfrey of Atlanta, Georgia; and, Stephanie Godfrey of Atlanta, Georgia.

She is also preceded in death by infant daughter, Marcia Lynne.

The family held a celebration of her life Monday, May 25, with interment at the National Cemetery in Canton, Georgia.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Mission to the World, www.mtw.org in her memory.