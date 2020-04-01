Martha Standridge

Body

Martha Marie Standridge, age 87, of Dalton, Georgia passed away on Friday, March 20, 2020 at the Hamilton Medical Center in Dalton.

She was born on September 7, 1932 in Blue Ridge, to the late Robert Harris and Elizabeth Dean Harris. Mrs. Standridge was a homemaker. She was a member of Grove Level Baptist Church in Dalton. Mrs. Standridge was the last of nine children. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Max Standridge.

Survivors are her children, Glenda Diane Waite (Richard) of Marietta, Georgia, Donald Standridge (Kimberly) of Dalton, Georgia and Donna Standridge of Dalton, Georgia; grandchildren, Melissa Diane Kilgo, Angela Winters and Kacy Taylor and great-grandchildren, Madison Winters, Allie Winters, Max Kilgo, Kayslee Taylor, Karolee Taylor, Max Taylor and Miles Taylor also survive.

A funeral was conducted Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at 1 p.m. and interment followed in Chastain Memorial Park Cemetery with the Rev. Barry Brock officiating. Memorial contributions in memory of Mrs. Standridge may be made to the American Foundation for the Blind at www.afb.org.

Condolences may be sent to www.akinsfuneralhome.com.

Akins Funeral Home of Blue Ridge was in charge of the arrangements.