Martha Payne

Mrs. Martha Panter Payne, age 74, of Copperhill passed away Tuesday, March 2, 2021.

She was born June 29, 1946, in Copperhill to the late F.M. Panter and Ruth Pulliam. Martha retired as a machine operator and inspector for Levi Strauss. She was a member of Ocoee Street Church of Christ and enjoyed traveling and spending time with the United Community Bank Golden Club. Martha was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Mary Lou Panter and Douglas Panter; and son-in-law, Randy Ward.

She is survived by her children, James McDaniel of McCaysville, Sharon Hampton of Woodstock, Georgia, and Karen Ward of McCaysville; grandchildren, Ashley (David) Shelton of Mineral Bluff, Amber Hampton of Woodstock, Brandon Ward of Copperhill and Nathan Hampton of Woodstock; siblings, Sonia Panter of Copperhill and Kenneth (Sonia) Panter of Woodstock; and great-grandchildren, Luke Shelton, Logan Shelton and Blair Shelton all of Mineral Bluff.

Funeral services were conducted Friday, March 5, 2021, at 2 p.m. from the Akins Funeral Home Chapel with Minister Keith Ritchie officiating. Music was provided by Ed Vest.

Interment followed at the Mount View Baptist Church Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers were Mann Patterson, Bob Loudermilk, Barry Crump, Butch Anderson, Jerry Williams and John Mann. The family received friends at the funeral home Friday prior to the service from noon until the service hour of 2 p.m.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.akinsfuneralhome.com.

Akins Funeral Home of Copperhill was in charge of the arrangements.