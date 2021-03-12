Marshall Wright

Body

Marshall Myron Wright, age 92, went to sleep in the Lord February 16, 2021, at 2:48 p.m.

Marshall was born in the rural farming town of Pierpont, Ohio, to the parents of Cyrus Butler and Marilla Lewis Wright. The Wright family was one of the five original families to settle in the town of Pierpont. The large family farm was ran with the help of seven children, and the farm was the life blood of the family. Each child, including Marshall, would rotate every seven weeks into the house to have a turn helping their mother with the inside chores as the remaining siblings would continue life on the farm.

This depression-era life and work ethic instilled in him during his younger life continued with him into his adult life. Called to World War II, he served his country with great pride, and he considered his military service with the United States Army one of his many great accomplishments.

Marshall was the sole owner of two patents still on file with the U.S. Patent Office in Washington, D.C. He would later pursue his education with the assistance of the G.I. Bill, graduating from the College of Wooster, Pittsburgh Theological Seminary College and Washington Missionary College for Seminary.

Sixty-one years ago, this big-hearted country boy would meet a big-hearted city girl from Arlington, Virginia, June Lederer. Marshall and June would soon marry February 12, 1960. The two would go on to raise four wonderful children as Marshall worked as a minister and Christian Records for 38 years and would spend summers assisting with various blind summer camps throughout the eastern United states.

Marshall was a witness for Christ in his everyday walk with the Lord and through his faithful giving to various religious evangelistic endeavors. Marshall’s memory and impact will not be forgotten by anyone who knew him. He was a bright beacon of hope in the ever darkening world as we know it today. The verse that will remain with us until Jesus comes is Romans 14:8: “If we live, we live with the Lord, and if we die we die for the Lord. So, whether we live or die, we belong to the Lord” (NIV).

He was preceded in death by his brothers and sister-in-law, Jimmy, Merton, and Eber and Celia Wright, all of Pierpont; brother-in-law, Loren Ring all of Pierpont; and sister-in-law, Laura Dain Wright of Natick, Massachusetts.

Survivors include his loving wife, June Wright of Murphy, North Carolina; his children and their spouses, Jack and Naliza Neal of Looneyville, West Virginia, Wayne and Laura Wright of Murphy, Ken and Ruth Wright of Indio, California, and Lori and Jeff Patterson of Copperhill; grandchildren, Chloe Neal, Crystal Neal, C.J. Neal, Obadiah Wright, Abigail Wright, Matthew Wright, Andrew Wright, Rebecca Wright, Scot Brunner, George Brunner, Sara Brunner and Jason Brunner; great grandchildren, Sophia Wright and Max Wright; brother, Bruce Wright of Nantick; sisters and brother-in-law, Nancy Ring of Pierpont and Marcia and Allan Schulte of Sarasota, Florida.

Memorial Services will be conducted Saturday, March 20, 2021, at 2 p.m. from the Akins Funeral Home Chapel with Mr. Jeff Patterson officiating.

Interment will follow later in the Mobile Baptist Church Cemetery. Military Honors will be provided by the North Georgia Honor Guard. The family requests that donations be made to the Marshall Wright Cohutta Springs Camp Scholarship Fund.

