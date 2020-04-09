Maron Buice

Body

Maron Sidney Buice has long been recognized by the citizens of this state for the vital role that he has played in leadership and his deep personal commitment to the welfare of the citizens of Georgia, and he diligently and conscientiously devoted innumerable hours of his time, talents and energy toward the betterment of his community and state as evidenced by his 16 years of public service as a Gwinnett County Commissioner, creating the first volunteer fire department in Sugar Hill, the first Park and Ride in Buford, Gwinnett Clean and Beautiful of Gwinnett, and beginning Singing in the Mountains (SlM) of Blue Ridge in his garage. Maron was also successful selling furniture and appliances for many years before retiring to the Blue Ridge mountains.

Maron Sidney Buice, World War II Army Veteran, age 93, of Sugar Hill, GA passed peacefully away in his sleep on Saturday, April 4, 2020. Maron was born July 31, 1926 to Sidney and Venie Hosch Buice. Along with his parents, he has been reunited with his loving wife of 61 years, JoAnn Matthews Buice, who lovingly called each other Mernie and Josie. He was also reunited with his grandson Mikey Hugh Humphrey, son-in-Iaw Mike Estes and siblings Marie Buice Hayes (Jesse), Melford Buice (Blonnie), Mae Buice Thompson (Truman), Minnie Buice Staton (Adrin), and Ann Buice Sudderth (Glad).

He is survived by his children, Ron Buice (Carolyn), Michael Buice (Paula), Hugh Buice (Kay), and Denise Buice Estes.

He was known as Granddaddy to many grandchildren, great- grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren, whom he enjoyed spending time with and making memories. He also loved and was loved by several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend, he will be remembered by all who knew him as a man of faith, great integrity, humor and kindness. He loved playing practical jokes, telling jokes, telling stories, eating, gardening (mostly tomatoes), hunting, fishing, social media, riding on his Gator with his dog Kira, spending time with family and friends, Old Suwanee Baptist Church and serving his country in World War II; he valued God and his family most of all. His favorite song was Victory in Jesus, which is what he is experiencing now!

A special thank you to The Benton House in Sugar Hill for their loving care and support. Also, to Capstone Hospice for your care. His spirit lives on in the hearts of those who love him and will miss him forever. Gone from our arms but forever in our hearts.

There will be no visitation at the funeral home. A private family interment will be at Sugar Hill cemetery. A time of celebrating his life will be at a later date (TBD). Memorial donations may be made to Old Suwanee Baptist Church, 4118 Old Suwanee Road, Buford, Ga. 30518 in memory of Maron Sidney Buice.

