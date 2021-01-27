Body

Marie Dills, age 84, of Blue Ridge, passed away Saturday, January 16, 2021, in Ellijay.

She was born August 6, 1936, in Fannin County, to the late Bert Monroe Dills and Rosie Tate Godfrey Dills. Marie was a member of Star Creek Baptist Church. She worked as a seamstress for many years.

She is also preceded in death by her brothers, Edward Dills and William Dills.

Marie is survived by her sisters, Shirley Dills and Margaret Goddard; brothers, Sonny Dills and Maynard Dills; nine nieces; four nephews; and many other relatives, neighbors, and friends.

Funeral services were conducted Tuesday, January 19, 2021, at 3 p.m. from the Akins Funeral Home chapel with the Rev. Nathan Stuart and the Rev. Harold Weeks officiating. Music was provided by Ed Vest. Interment followed in the Church of Christ Cemetery. Pallbearers were Ricky Garren, Junior White, Ray Long, Speck Callihan, Ronald Hartness and Daniel Kinser. Honorary pallbearers were Ray Long, James McGill, Dennis Dean, Steve Huffman, Steve Green and James Sluder.

Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.akinsfuneralhome.com.

Akins Funeral Home of Blue Ridge was in charge of the arrangements.