Mrs. Margaret Goddard, age 93, of Blue Ridge, passed away February 14, 2021, at her home.

She was born in Fannin County to the late Bert Monroe and Rosie Tate Godfrey Dills. She was retired after nearly 30 years as a poultry inspector for the USDA. She was a long time member of the Barnes Chapel Baptist Church. She also was a member and Past Worthy Matron of the Order of the Eastern Star with the former chapter in Acworth, Georgia, and was a dual member of both Beulah and Morganton Chapters.

Mrs. Goddard was preceded in death by her husband, Lemon Goddard; brothers, Edward and William “Bo” Dills; and one sister, Marie Dills.

Survivors include her daughters and sons-in-law, Judy and Richard Wehunt of Blue Ridge and Rosalee and Robert Goodner of Canton, Georgia; son and daughter-in-law, Jerry Lemon Goddard and Victoria of Copperhill, Tennessee; brothers and sister-in-law, Maynard Dills and G.L. “Sonny” and Betty Dills all of Blue Ridge; sister, Shirley Dills of Blue Ridge; grandchildren, Kerry Bailey, Rindi Goddard, Donal Goodner, Matthew Goodner and Kelli Goodner Stewart; great-grandchildren, Kalias Bailey, Kelita Bailey, Bailey Goodner, Gracie Goodner, Jaxson Goodner, Bailey Beck, Kinsley Beck and Macey Goodner.

Funeral services were conducted Saturday, February 20, 2021, at 3 p.m. from the Akins Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Eugene Davis and Rev. Harold Weeks officiating. Music was by the Charlie Farmer Family.

Interment followed in the Church of Christ Cemetery. Pallbearers were Robert Goodner, Richard Wehunt, Charlie Farmer, Charlie Hogsed, Matt Goodner and Donal Goodner.

For those desiring, memorial contributions may be made to the McCaysville Church of Christ Cemetery Fund, c/o R.E. Vann, 781 Harrison and Ada Road, Blue Ridge, GA 30513.

