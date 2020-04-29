Marcus Morecki

Body

Marcus Richard Morecki, age 36, of Turtletown, passed away on Sunday, April 19, 2020. He was born on February 2, 1984, in Cleveland, Ohio. Marcus was a carpenter.

Survivors are his spouse, Rachel Brown; sons, Ricky Morecki and Ryder Morecki; parents, Robert and Sue Morecki; brother, Matthew Morecki; and sister, Stephanie Murphy.

Marcus’s wishes were to be cremated.

There will be a memorial service at a later date. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.akinsfuneralhome.com.

Akins Funeral Home of Copperhill was in charge of the arrangements.