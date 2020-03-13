Body

Anthony “Lynn” Chastain, age 54, passed away February 3, 2020, in Ellijay, Georgia. He was born September 29, 1965, to the late Terry Joe Chastain and Beatrice Chastain. He proudly served in the United States Navy on the Battleship USS IOWA from 1983 to 1988. Once out of the Navy, he went to work for Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office retiring as a Lieutenant with 27 years of service.

Lynn was a faithful member of Cool Springs Baptist Church in Tate, Georgia. He loved working with the youth programs and helping any way he could in the church. Lynn had a wonderful sense of humor and was loved by all that knew him. He was a devoted father to all his children. Lynn always stood up for the National Anthem, even in his own home every time he heard it with his hand over his heart, a proud American.

He is survived by his wife, Shannon Staton Chastain; daughter, Amanda Darby; sons, Austin Chastain, Kaden Chastain and Trey Adkins; daughter, Breanna Chastain; brother and sister-in-law, Larry and Mary Chastain; sister and brother-in-law, Carol and Stephen Bostick; one loving mother-in-law, Claudia Staton; and his beloved Beagle, Max.

Lynn was buried at Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, Georgia, February 10, 2020, with full military and law enforcement honors.

Roper Funeral Home and Crematory in Jasper, Georgia, were in charge of arrangements.