Lowell Taylor

Lowell Glenn Taylor, Sr., age 88, of Turtletown, passed away Tuesday, February 16, 2021, at his home.

He was born in Turtletown, February 22, 1932, to the late Thurston C. Taylor and Alma Hensley Taylor.

After serving his country for almost four years in the United States Navy, he began teaching with the Polk County School System, where he remained for almost 40 years. Mr. Taylor loved hunting, fishing, gardening, teaching and was an avid Tennessee Vols fan. He was preceded in death by his twin brother, Leon; brother, Wyndom; and three sisters, Zola, Evelyn and Joyce.

Survivors include his wife of 53 years, Barbara Taylor; sons and daughters-in-law, Chuck and Delita Taylor, Todd and Lisa Bailey-Taylor and Matt and Kristin Taylor; sister, June Rogers; grandchildren, Josh, Alexis, Chad, Lorrena, Ethan, Jesse, Evan, Adriana and Braylee; great-grandchildren Declan and Lowen.

No services are planned at this time, but a memorial service will take place at a later date.

