Lou Ann Lawhorn-Osborne

Body

Lou Anne Lawhorn-Osborne, 61, of Lithia, Florida, born in Copperhill, Tennessee, December 8, 1959, entered into eternal rest December 17, 2020.

She was the owner of Community Hair Care, and had a cow-calf operation. She enjoyed gardening and flowers, with an affinity for orchids and exotic plants.

She is survived by her husband, Clarke P. Osborne; daughter, Amelia “Amy” Lawhorn of Lithia; mother, Bonnie Boggs of Ducktown, Tennessee; and siblings, Gurley, Cindy, Mary, Martha, and Patti. A memorial service will be held Wednesday, December 30, at 3 p.m. at Hopewell Funeral Home, 6005 South County Road 39, Plant City, Florida, where the family will receive friends beginning at 2 p.m. Mausoleum committal will follow in Hopewell Memorial Gardens, Plant City. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a cancer organization of your choice. Expressions of condolence at HopewellFuneral.com.