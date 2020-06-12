Lois Watters

Body

Lois M. Watters, age 90, of Blue Ridge, passed away Friday, June 5, 2020, at her home.

Survivors are her children, Karen Patterson (the late Dossie Patterson) of Blue Ridge, Sandra Reece (Kent) of Ellijay, and Lynn “Dandy” Holt (Ben) of Canton, Georgia; grandchildren, Tracy Payne (Tony), Tera Tankersley (Kevin), Laurel King (Zack), Russell Reece, Lindsey Howlett (Andrew), Ragan Schlappi (Nick) and Erin Holt (Zack Taylor); great-grandchildren, Jordan Tankersley, Morgan Tankersley, Kirsten Tankersley, Gracey Tankersley, Korey Tankersley, Kharah Tankersley, Emma Rose King, Austin King, Griffin Schlappi, Elliot Schlappi and Crawford Schlappi; brother, Monte Davenport of Ellijay; niece, Carolyn Pankey of Ellijay; many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends also survive.

Graveside services were conducted Sunday, June 7, 2020, from the Liberty Hill United Methodist Church cemetery.

Akins Funeral Home of Blue Ridge was in charge of the arrangements.