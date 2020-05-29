Linda Gray

Body

Linda Josephine Gray, age 74, of Blue Ridge, passed away Friday, May 15, 2020, at Union General Hospital in Blairsville, Georgia.

She was born January 9, 1946, in Ducktown, to the late Jesse Warren Owen and Glen Beatrice Postelle Owen.

Linda worked at Fannin Regional Hospital as a dietitian supervisor. She was a member of Morganton Baptist Church. Linda was preceded in death by her parents; and sisters, Barbara Campbell and Sue Groom.

Survivors are her husband, Jimmy Gray of Blue Ridge; son, Mike Mull (Maria) of Ducktown; daughters, Karen Harbison of Cleveland, Tennessee, Missy Prince (Matt) of Morganton, and Crystal Huff (Jody) of Blue Ridge; grandchildren, Chris and Bridget Mull, Jessica and Dustin Boring, Joshua and Sarah Harbison, Caleb and Ashley Harbison, Ashley and Marty Prince, Joseph and Aly Huff, Mattie Prince, Mason Prince and Hemi Prince; 12 great-grandchildren; and special niece, Nancy Griffith, of Ellijay.

Funeral services were conducted Monday, May 18, 2020, at 1 p.m. from the Akins Funeral Home of Blue Ridge chapel with the Rev. Randy Hooper officiating. Music was by Charlie Farmer and Renee Watkins. Pallbearers were Caleb Harbison, Matt Prince, Jody Huff, Marty Prince, Chris Mull, Dustin Boring, Joseph Huff and Delane Bearden. Interment followed in Chastain Memorial Park.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.akinsfuneralhome.com.

Akins Funeral Home of Blue Ridge was in charge of the arrangements.