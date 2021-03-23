Linda Davidson

Body

Linda L. Davidson passed away March 5, 2021, after courageously battling cancer.

Linda was preceded in death by her parents, Harry Lawson and Jennie Lawson; and brother, David Lawson. Linda was always deeply devoted to her family and was a beloved mother and wife. Always the gracious hostess, Linda enjoyed cooking and sharing good food and conversation with friends and family. She also loved gardening, working outside, boating and just being in the sunshine and warm weather. Linda’s kindness, thoughtfulness and helpfulness will be missed by everyone that knew her.

Linda is survived by her husband, Bay Gruber; son, Lee Davidson; daughter-in-law, Jaime Davidson; son, Brian Davidson; and niece, Andrea Wernli.

Roper Funeral Home and Crematory of Jasper, Georgia, was in charge of arrangements.