Linda Cochran

Body

Linda Juanita Cochran, age 70, of Blue Ridge, passed away Sunday, December 13, 2020, at Fannin Regional Hospital.

She was born in Blue Ridge, March 13, 1950, to the late James William Stanley and Gladys Viola Shook Stanley.

Linda retired after working as a teller for United Community Bank for many years, and she was a faithful member of Young’s Chapel Baptist Church.

Linda was also preceded in death by brothers, William Stanley and Johnny Stanley; and sister, Annette Nichols.

She is survived by her husband, Charles Cochran of Blue Ridge; son, Brian (Susie) Cochran of Blue Ridge; brother, Clifford (Ann) Stanley; and grandson, Matthew Cochran.

Funeral services were conducted Thursday, December 17, 2020, at 2 p.m. from Young’s Chapel Baptist Church with the Rev. Max Curtis and the Rev. David Mashburn officiating. Music was provided by Jim Stanley. Interment followed in the Young’s Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Jody Stanley, Anthony Stanley, Jim Stanley, Mike Nichols, Danny Cochran, Steve Campbell, Butch Shook and Joel Mann.

Honorary pallbearers were Butch Anderson, Tim Underwood and Chris Cochran.

Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.akinsfuneralhome.com.

Akins Funeral Home of Blue Ridge was in charge of the arrangements.