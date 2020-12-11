Leonard Hanie

Body

Leonard Jason Hanie, age 48, of Blue Ridge, passed away November 29, 2020, at his home.

Mr. Hanie was born April 11, 1972, in Lake Havasu City, Arizona, to Albert Eugene Hanie and Hazel Marie Hanie. Jason was one of Jehovah’s Witnesses and he enjoyed hiking, camping, kayaking, and playing guitar. He also loved animals and pets will be missed by all his family and friends.

Survivors include his wife, Julie Hanie; brother, Darron Hanie; parents, Albert Eugene Hanie and Hazel Marie Hanie; nephew, Marcus Hanie; and niece, Kayla Hanie.

A service will be announced at a later date.

Arrangements were entrusted to the Finch-Cochran Funeral Home of McCaysville.

