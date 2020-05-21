Body

Lena “Leaner” Payne, age 83, of Blue Ridge, passed away at her home on Sunday, May 10, 2020. She was a member of the Macedonia Baptist Church and loved gardening, especially working in her flowers.

She loved listening to music and spending time with her nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Harley Wesley and Siddie Patterson Payne; brothers, William “Hook,” Douglas, Junior, J.P., Raymond, Frank and Elmer Payne; sisters, Essie Triplett, Jesse Hammontree, Ethie Dean, Zenalee Patterson and Pauline Payne.

Miss Leaner is survived by her brothers, Wesley (Geraldine) Payne and James Payne; sisters, Annie Mae Payne, Ivlean (Clyde) O’Neal and Margie (Clifton) Patterson; sister-in-law, Nora Bell Payne; several nieces and nephews also survive.

Funeral services were conducted Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at 1 p.m. from the Macedonia Baptist Church with the Rev. Joey Phillips officiating. Music was provided by Stacey Deal and Jeffrey Payne.

Interment followed in the Patterson Cemetery with the following gentlemen serving as pallbearers Jeffrey Payne, Gregory Payne, Lynn Payne, Jason Payne, Dewayne O’Neal and Stevie O’Neal.

Akins Funeral Home of Blue Ridge was in charge of the arrangements.