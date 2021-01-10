Leamen Davenport

Body

Leamen E. Davenport, age 93, of Blue Ridge, passed away Sunday, December 13, 2020, at his home.

Mr. Davenport was born in Fannin County May 8, 1927, to the late Marion Vester Davenport and Beulah Mann Davenport. He was one of nine children. Leamen was of the Baptist faith and worked in the timber industry as a sawmiller all of his life.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Doris Davenport; sons, James Davenport and Glen Coy Davenport.

Survivors include his wife of 75 years, Ethel Melton Davenport; daughters, Peggy Long and Aline Davenport; sons, Kennon Davenport and Clinton (Sandra) Davenport; 15 grandchildren; and 32 great-grandchildren.

Visitation and funeral services were private.

Arrangements entrusted to the Henry-Cochran Funeral Home of Blue Ridge.

