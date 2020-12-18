Kenneth Robinson

Body

Kenneth Vernin Robinson Jr., age 75, of Turtletown, went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Saturday, November 29, 2020.

He was born February 26, 1945, in West Branch, Michigan, as the son of the late Mary (Donders) and Kenneth Vernin Robinson Sr. He was a loving and caring husband, son, brother, brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle and great-great-uncle.

Ken was raised in West Branch, Michigan. He began working at General Motors Truck and Bus in Pontiac, Michigan. Soon after he started at GMC, he met and married Barbara Jo (O’Tyson). Ken and Barbara always loved camping adventures and meeting new people. He worked for GMC for 30 years before he retired!

After retirement, Ken and Barbara moved south to Turtletown and built a home. He always enjoyed spending time with his and Barbara’s parents, cousins, aunts, uncles, siblings, and their families. He also loved getting together with friends, church family, and neighbors too. Ken and Barbara have been faithful, active members of their church, Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, Copperhill, Tennessee, with Pastor Randy (and Tammy) Hughes.

Ken was preceded in death by his brothers, Robert, William, and Jerry, and a sweet little niece.

Ken is survived by his loving wife, Barbara; his sister, Sandra (Ray) Brewer of Saint Helen, Michigan; and all his nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and great-great-nieces and nephews.

No services are planned at this time.

Arrangements were entrusted to the Finch-Cochran Funeral Home of McCaysville.

