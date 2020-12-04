Kenith Pickelsimer

Body

Mr. Kenith Jackson Pickelsimer Jr., of Morganton, went to be with his Lord and Savior Thursday, November 26, 2020, at the age of 77.

Kenith was born in Ellijay, Georgia, January 23, 1943, to the late Kenith Jackson Pickelsimer Sr. and Cora Elizabeth Scroggs Pickelsimer Payne. He attended the Clarkesville Trade School for a career in the masonry profession. He followed this profession for years by working for contractors and later became co-owner of the Pickelsimer and Collins Construction Company. He loved his work and being around the people he worked with.

Due to health problems he had to give up masonry work. He then worked as a construction supervisor for the State of Georgia Department of Corrections until his retirement. Kenith served as a deacon, Sunday School teacher and on the cemetery committee for Concord Baptist Church for many years. He loved spending time with his family, especially his two precious grand daughters.

Survivors include his wife of 55 years, Neaomi Stewart Pickelsimer; son and daughter-in-law, Kevin and Courtney Pickelsimer; granddaughters, Kensley and McCallan Pickelsimer; sisters and their spouses, Frances and Bill Reilly, and Lugenia Pickelsimer and Jan Seymour; brothers and sisters-in-law, Van and Robin Pickelsimer and Don and Darlene Pickelsimer; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Mary and Curtis Colwell, Margaret and Richard Folsom, Bobby and Angie Stewart and Michael and Terri Stewart; and a host of nieces, nephews and a host of other relatives and friends.

Memorial services were conducted Sunday, November 29, 2020, at 4 p.m. with the Rev. Eric Davenport officiating. Music was provided by Marilyn Thomas. Interment followed later in the Concord Baptist Church cemetery. For those desiring, memorial contributions may be made to the Concord Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, P.O. Box 253, Morganton, Georgia, 30560. The family received friends at the funeral home Saturday evening from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.

